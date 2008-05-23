Terminator: Salvation Starts Filming, Website Launching (Soon!)

Terminator: Salvation has started production in the New Mexico deserts, with Christian Bale and Sam Worthington on board to star in the film as John Connor and Marcus Wright, respectively. The website is currently a blank teaser, but there's a strong possibility it will launch some time tomorrow (keep refreshing, fanboys!) Directed by McG, the man responsible for the cultural institution known as The O.C., Terminator: Salvation will be set in 2018 where John Connor is fighting Skynet to ensure the future he's destined for.

However, a mysterious man by the name of Marcus Wright appears, and was not part of the prophecy known to Connor. As Connor figures out whether the amnesiac man came from the past or future, the two begin a quest to exterminate Skynet once and for all.

The film also features Anton Yelchin (Charlie Bartlett), singer/songwriter/actress Charlotte Gainsbourg (Science of Sleep), Top 10 MC/actor Common (Smoking Aces), Moon Bloodgood and Jadagrace (whoever the hell they are). [Terminator]