Telstra Exec's 42Mbps iPhone Claims Are All But Impossible

AU: This story has been picked up from the US from local news site Channel News. And while Jesus rips the argument apart for "Telstra's" claims, I'd like to say that I very much doubt that anybody in Telstra actually made those claims to start off with, considering they haven't even announced that they will be carrying the iPhone. In any case, don't expect the iPhone to support 42Mbps when it does launch down here.

A Telstra senior executive has apparently declared that "by Xmas (the iPhone) will be capable of 42Mbps, which will make it faster than a lot of broadband offerings and the fastest iPhone on any network in the world." While Telstra's network may reach that speed in 2009, his claim seems nothing but hot air and kangaroo dung, for a long list of reasons, starting with the iPhone's alleged baseband chip—the Infineon's S-GOLD3, which tops at 7.2Mbps.

There are no 14.4Mbps baseband chips commercially available in the market now—much less back when the new 3G iPhone development started

• In fact, there are no HDSPA-based mobile devices of any kind supporting more than 7.2Mbps at this point, and even those are still not common.

• Any 14.4Mbps mobile devices won't hit the market until 2009.

• 24 and 42Mbps mobile devices are, at this point, nothing but a hot fantasy that won't materialise until the next decade.

The 3G baseband chip most likely to be in the iPhone 3G is the Infineon S-Gold 3.

• The iPhone beta firmware code specifically mentions the Infineon S-GOLD 3.

• There have been multiple press and analysts' reports about Infineon getting the contract for the next version, continuing its relationship with Apple—right now the iPhone uses the Infineon S-GOLD 2 as its baseband chip.

The S-GOLD 3 tops at 7.2Mbps.

S-GOLD 3 Multimode - HSDPA, WCDMA, E-GPRS Baseband IC with embedded multimedia functions; launch in the market Q3 2007 HSDPA 7.2Mbps, WCDMA 384kbps class UL/DL & EDGE multislot class 12, including SAIC/DARP support

So yes, the Telstra network may support 14.4mbps devices, but most likely—and unless there were five million supersecret 42Mbps baseband chips that nobody knows about, hidden in an subaquatic lair in the Pacific—the iPhone 3G, already well into production ahead of its June 9 launch, will not support those speeds for a very long time to come.

Maybe the unnamed Telstra senior executive is implying that, next Xmas, Apple will introduce an iPhone with a radically redesigned motherboard using that supersecret baseband chip that nobody knows about right now. Or maybe he's just a clown.

I'll take Kangaroo dung for $500. [Channel News]