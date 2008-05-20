Tea Infuser Design Clips On, Catches Drips

Tea is the fuel that keeps many an editor's brain ticking over here in the Giz office: I make mine with teabags, Blam loves the new Sorapot. So this new design is of more than passing interest: student Paul Sukphisit has reinvented the tea infuser. And it actually looks like he's really "built a better mousetrap" with his idea, since it cures some of the ills of normal infusers.

It clips neatly inside a mug so it doesn't fall in, and when you whip it out at the end of brewing it catches its own drips so you don't dribble tea everywhere. Its even got minimal parts for simple cleaning. No wonder Paul's just won a merit award from the Industrial Design Society of America.

"Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cozy, doesn't try it on." says Billy Connolly. Wonder what he'd say about this gizmo? [Yanko design]