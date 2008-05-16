TDK Join The Environmentally Friendly Packaging Movement

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Every year, millions of plastic CD and DVD cases and unrecyclable plastic spindles are thrown into landfill. It's a tragic prctice that will single-handedly create the downfall of the human race, unless something is done about it.

TDK know this, so they're now releasing their recordable CDs and DVDs in environmentally friendly, 100% recyclable cardboard filing drawers, which not only save the planet from plastic landfill-related end-of-the-world scenarios, but can be used as an easy-access filing method for your discs.

The only downside is that this is actually a limited time promotion - although if its successful, TDK will consider saving the world all the time, not just at the end of the financial year.

A 100 pack of CDs will set you back $35, while recordable DVDs (both +R and -R) will cost you $50.

[TDK]

