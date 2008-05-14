Taser Tape Turns Anything Into a Taser, Like Riot Shields or Underpants

Every year, Taser demos their latest and greatest in a mock prison riot at an old penitentiary in West Virginia. This year's star is peel-and-stick taser tape, that'll turn any surface into a fully electrified no-no zappy zone. On the practical side, this stuff will be rolling out by the end of the year to instantly upgrade cops' riot shields into serious business, no taser wand-waving necessary, like an instant force field. On the other hand, consumerised taser tape could become the best thing since sliced electric bread: Keep roommates out of your beer fridge! Shocking revenge on your soon-to-be-ex who gave you the herp! [Prime Newswire via Danger Room]