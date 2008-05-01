Tangled Wires are Ugly, But What About Tangled Wire Lamps?

Exposed cables can be downright hideous or damn near artistic depending on the situation. Apparently, when South Korean designer Kwangho Lee sees a mess of tangled wires, he thinks "art." The concept behind these "lamp sculptures" was to strip lights down the the bare essentials and weave the exposed cable into intricate designs. Whether the final result can be considered art is a matter of opinion—but I can tell you that I won't be hanging one of these in my apartment anytime soon. [MoCo Loco via Gearfuse]