Sync Desktop: A Workspace With Integrated PC and Fold-Away Monitor

Besides being absolutely beautiful, this Sync Desktop concept from designer Gareth Battensby features a fold-away widescreen monitor and keyboard, a built in USB hub, scanner, mouse, webcam, easy-to-access DVD unit, and plenty of storage space. And because it is all seamlessly integrated into the design, the Sync can be converted into a standard desk for other projects whenever necessary. The only problem is that I doubt that it could ever become a commercial product unless there was a way to upgrade the hardware. [Gareth Battensby via Born Rich]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

