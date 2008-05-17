Sync Desktop: A Workspace With Integrated PC and Fold-Away Monitor

Besides being absolutely beautiful, this Sync Desktop concept from designer Gareth Battensby features a fold-away widescreen monitor and keyboard, a built in USB hub, scanner, mouse, webcam, easy-to-access DVD unit, and plenty of storage space. And because it is all seamlessly integrated into the design, the Sync can be converted into a standard desk for other projects whenever necessary. The only problem is that I doubt that it could ever become a commercial product unless there was a way to upgrade the hardware. [Gareth Battensby via Born Rich]