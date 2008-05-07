Surprise, Another Electronics Dealer Bribes Reviewers

Do you remember the story about Cameta Camera from yesterday? The company was bribing Amazon reviewers to take down negative reviews. Now more fraudulent reseller practices are coming out of the woodwork, as TheCellShop.net was found to be offering this little incentive to their buyers to bump their scores on resellerratings.com:

Dear Valued Customer,

If you have purchased from us before and feel we did a good job, please use the link below and rate us 10/10 and we will give you $5.00 in credit to use for anything on our website.

Apparently the offer went so far as to provide an invoice number, should the customer not have one. But when called out on this clearly shady practice, TheCellShop.net quickly hedged their intentions:

We worded the email that was sent out improperly. We wanted to offer $5.00 coupon to anybody who submitted a review ...We are now offering $5.00 for anybody who leaves a review whether it be good or bad.

Ahhh. Of course! It's like a multi-word typo.

Then again, $5 isn't nearly enough to make me (or I'm betting most of you) rate a crappy retailer well, even anonymously. Maybe $50 and we'll talk. [networkworld]