Surf Chair Can't Be Any Worse For Your Back

At this very moment, I'm surely doing permanent damage to my spine by typing away on my laptop while slouching upon my particularly broken-in couch. If only I had this Surf Chair, my future trips to the supermarket and social gatherings wouldn't be inhibited by the necessity of walking on all four appendages. Seemingly ergonomic, tiny pillows support various points of your body for a sci-fi recliner effect while you browse away for hours on end. But who am I kidding? I'm not leaving the house today. Or tomorrow if I can help it. [coroflot via Techfresh]