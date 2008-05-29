How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Super Soaker Coffee Table

Jellio's Candy Table doesn't actually have candy inside (which would be tooth decayingly fantastic), but it does have super soaker-like squirt guns. Not the new, lame super soakers, but the old simple ones from the early '90s. We're not sure if it's actually a real Super Soaker or just a replica, but in either case, you get a coffee table's worth of them for US$350. That's actually not too bad for a coffee table; especially one that you can use to hydrate yourself. [Jellio via Boing Boing Gadgets via Dvice]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles