Super Soaker Coffee Table

Jellio's Candy Table doesn't actually have candy inside (which would be tooth decayingly fantastic), but it does have super soaker-like squirt guns. Not the new, lame super soakers, but the old simple ones from the early '90s. We're not sure if it's actually a real Super Soaker or just a replica, but in either case, you get a coffee table's worth of them for US$350. That's actually not too bad for a coffee table; especially one that you can use to hydrate yourself. [Jellio via Boing Boing Gadgets via Dvice]