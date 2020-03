Taking a page out of the book of Pultius from Art.Lebedev Studios, designer Tamer Koseli lost his friggin' mind when it came to this Super Phone concept. It has no superfluous features, just two touchscreens—one that displays basic information and another that handles input. Why any manufacturer would actually produce this is beyond me, but if you put a cattle prod on the end of it or added a baton handle on the side I just might be interested. [Yanko Design]