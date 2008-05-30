Super Hi-Vision Gets 33-Megapixel Sensor for Full-Colour Video

Remember NHK's Super Hi-Vision, the 7680x4320 format that looks so good viewers throw up? The research group finally prototyped up a 33-megapixel video sensor that could take in the whole picture at once.

Before, according to IDG, they were using four 8.3 megapixel sensors—two for green and one each for red and blue. But that data only yielded only a black-and-white image at full resolution. Now they can shoot in full colour and reproduce the picture in colour too.

Needless to say, a special lens was required, as was a new cable system: instead of 16 separate coax cables, they've narrowed it down to a "single" 12-core line. One step closer to that TV wall in Total Recall, baby. [IDG]