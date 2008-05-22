Suck At Mario Kart? Build a Training Wheel in a Few Easy Steps

At first glance I thought that this homemade wheel mount was absolutely ridiculous—and with good reason. However, the fact that I recently played Mario Kart with my novice girlfriend leads me to believe that their could be a place for a mount like this. Using only a couple of 36-inch bungie cords and a plastic crate you can build what is essentially a traning wheel for the game that helps beginners settle down with the wiimote and master the basic steering movements. Just don't let any of your gamer friends catch you using it. A video of the steering wheel mount "in action" is available after the break.



[Wii Fanboy]