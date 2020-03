Do you know the Robotic Muffin Maker, the Robotic Muffin Maker, the Robotic Muffin Maker? Well: you do now. Built by a Industrial Electrical Technician students Carl Boucher and Dominic Dussault, there's almost no other info about the project. But no matter: forward to about 1:30, and check out the neat mini-industrial ballet that is this thing in action. And then fantasise about munching on its output— an endless (ok, sort of) supply of fresh-baked muffin. I want one. [Makezine]