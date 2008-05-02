How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Steve Ballmer Honoured on the TIME 100 List by Guy "Apple Whore" Kawasaki

We make fun of Microsoft's Steve Ballmer all the time—we just did it again just now—but there's no denying what an influential figure he is. Even Guy Kawasaki, a guy who used to be Apple's chief evangelist, can't deny that he gets stuff done. Guy puts it this way:

He is actually Microsoft's combative, take-no-prisoners chief warrior. If you want 95% of the wallets of every market that you're in, then you want this Steve. If you want 95% of the mind share of every market that you're in, then you need the other Steve (Jobs).

Guy interviewed Ballmer on stage at a Microsoft conference back in March, where Steve threw Kawasaki's MacBook Air on the ground (jokingly, kinda). He ends the story with this. "Whether you like the company or not, give credit where credit is due: Steve Ballmer kicks ass." [Time]

