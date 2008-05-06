SteelSeries 7G Pro Gaming Keyboard Built Like a Tank, Costs Almost as Much

Pro gaming gear maker SteelSeries was better known in a former life as Icemat, but they're moving forward under the steelier moniker to break into the mainstream US gaming market. Today they're launching their 7G pro gaming keyboard. It promises to "eliminate 'anti-ghosting'" by supporting as many simultaneous key presses as there are keys—so you can bunny hop while crouching, spraying and checking the score—as well as a serious lifespan: 50 million keystrokes. We've actually got one, and yeah, the thing is built like a tank—or at least weighs as much as one. Stay tuned, we'll let you know if it's worth the military weapon-grade US$150 pricetag.

SteelSeries Introduces the 7G Professional Gaming Keyboard

Mechanical keyboard increases responsiveness by more than 90 percent and is more than 10 times more durable than typical keyboards; Eliminates anti-ghosting

CHICAGO —(Business Wire)— May. 5, 2008 The leading manufacturer of innovative professional gaming gear, SteelSeries, today announced the U.S. release of its new gaming keyboard, the SteelSeries 7G. The keyboard, designed with 18-karat gold-plated mechanical switches, sets new industry standards for advanced key combinations and Actions-Per-Minute (APM). This translates into quicker reaction times and stronger results.

Eliminates Anti-Ghosting

The SteelSeries 7G keyboard sets a new industry standard for gaming keyboards by allowing users to perform at new levels with advanced key combinations. Utilizing a powerful PS/2 buffer-system created specifically for gaming, the SteelSeries 7G keyboard eliminates "anti-ghosting" by supporting as many simultaneous key press commands as there are keys on the keyboard. What this does, for example, is allow users in a first person shooter game to walk, crouch, aim, fire and check the scoreboard simultaneously. Traditional keyboards do not allow this much functionality all at once.

The keyboard was built specifically to offer gaming-grade response times as well as an unmatched durability with a switch lifetime of 50 million operations, which is 10 or more times the lifespan of a typical "membrane" keyboard which has a maximum of 1-5 million total keystrokes in a lifetime.

"Professional gamers demand top quality equipment that provides durability and quicker response times," said Bruce Hawver, CEO of SteelSeries. "The time that we've invested into working with literally hundreds of gamers to design the SteelSeries 7G keyboard has resulted in a device that will truly change the way you play, limiting gamers only by their skill level - not their equipment."

The SteelSeries 7G keyboard is equipped with audio ports for headphone-out and microphone-in and includes a two port USB hub. With both PS/2 and USB connectors, the keyboard features the compact SteelSeries Media Controls, an essential gaming element that allows the user quick access to volume, muting and other audio controls.

Recognizing the importance of high-performance PC gaming equipment, professional Counter-Strike player, Franz "mouz/gore" Burghardt, said that, "SteelSeries creates top quality gaming gear that helps players perform at their best. The 7G has taken gaming keyboards to a whole new level by eliminating anti-ghosting and increasing the response time, which is so important for first-person shooter games. It's a tool I can rely on even on a professional level." Franz Burghardt and his teammates from mousesports recently won the ESL Masters championship at CeBIT in Germany, beating the best teams in the world and winning $50,000 USD.

The mechanical tactile system is ergonomically designed to ensure ease-of-use, and the no-click switches and iron-infused plastic make the SteelSeries 7G keyboard both comfortable and durable for professional or competitive gamers.

The new SteelSeries 7G keyboard, with an MSRP of $149.99 USD, is available for purchase at Dell.com, AlienWare.com, NewEgg.com, Amazon.com and on the SteelSeries Web site at http://www.SteelSeries.com.

