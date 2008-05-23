Steampunk USB Drive (Because You Don't Yet Have a Steampunk USB Drive)

Remember how steampunk is the next big thing? Yeah, apparently that includes pop idols and USB drives. Because one guy hand-crafted his USB drive from brass and copper in meticulous celebration of an era that never quite happened—unless you count Wild Wild West. And before you do, you should remember that Will Smith is a Scientologist now. How depressing. Here's a bonus shot to ease the sting:

Not to be a double-downer, but am I the only one who would like steampunk gadgets to start including, I dunno, something like actual steam? [topmods via technabob]