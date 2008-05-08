Steampunk Going Mainstream?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here, in our niche technological world, we'd already considered steampunk as a mainstream phenomenon. But according to the NY Times, it could be the next major trend for, you know, normal people.

Quaint to some eyes, or outright bizarre, steampunk fashion is compelling all the same. It is that rarity, a phenomenon with the potential to capture a wider audience, offering a genteel and disciplined alternative to both the slack look of hip-hop and the menacing spirit of goth.

As soon as we see the cast of The Hills applying lipstick via 10kg brass doohickey while wearing heavy leather gloves to stave off burns, we'll know Steampunk has reached its potential as cultural phenomenon. Meanwhile, a vintage train conductor will rise from his grave to vomit. [NYTimes][Image]

