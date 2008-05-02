Stealth Safari Update for Windows Was Super Effective, Tripled Marketshare

Whether you took Mozzy's stance that Apple quietly slipping Safari into its Software Update for Windows users "bordered on malware" or just didn't give a shit, looks like you'll have to admit it worked like gangbusters: Net Applications reports that it tripled Safari's marketshare in only a month.

Before the update, Safari's marketshare on Windows was a barely detectable 0.07 percent at its peak, with basically flat growth for nearly a year. Then BOOM, there's a huge spike post-update shenanigans. Wonder if it'll correspondingly drop as people rip out of their computers (or not, if they actually like it) since it's got its own pane in Software Update now. [Net Apps via Gadget Lab]