Stealth Safari Update for Windows Was Super Effective, Tripled Marketshare

Whether you took Mozzy's stance that Apple quietly slipping Safari into its Software Update for Windows users "bordered on malware" or just didn't give a shit, looks like you'll have to admit it worked like gangbusters: Net Applications reports that it tripled Safari's marketshare in only a month.

Before the update, Safari's marketshare on Windows was a barely detectable 0.07 percent at its peak, with basically flat growth for nearly a year. Then BOOM, there's a huge spike post-update shenanigans. Wonder if it'll correspondingly drop as people rip out of their computers (or not, if they actually like it) since it's got its own pane in Software Update now. [Net Apps via Gadget Lab]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

