Star Wars Makes World War II Even More Scary

Looking at these images, if Star Wars was real, we would probably be in a lot of trouble. Fortunately, this is just a site dedicated to transforming real vintage photos into unreal scenes using Photoshop magic tricks. Some of them are better than others, but all of them strike me as completely believable, as you can see in the full gallery after the jump.

KnightVaderStatue.jpgATST_Invasion.jpgHitlers_Empire.jpgWWII_ATAT.jpg2-1B-medical-crew.jpgsandcrawler-army.jpgtie-bomber.jpg

Everything seems to naturally fit, not because of the Photoshop job itself, but because the original design of the Star Wars elements blends easily with the real world—perhaps one of the main reasons why the original trilogy resonated so profoundly into popular culture. [ISWWR via Dark Roasted Blend]

