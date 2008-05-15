StairSteady Helps the Elderly Climb Stairs on Shaky Legs

Ruth Amos, an 18-year-old student from the UK, has come up with a simple and ingenious device for helping the elderly hobble their way up stairs with as little chance of hip-breakage as possible. Dubbed the StairSteady, it's essentially a bar that one can hold onto as they walk up the stairs, moving up or down with them while they move and keeping them steady. It's a bit pricey at US$642 due to the absolutely worthless US dollar, but that's a lot cheaper than a hip replacement. Kudos, Ruth. [BBC via Popgadget]