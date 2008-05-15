StairSteady Helps the Elderly Climb Stairs on Shaky Legs

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Ruth Amos, an 18-year-old student from the UK, has come up with a simple and ingenious device for helping the elderly hobble their way up stairs with as little chance of hip-breakage as possible. Dubbed the StairSteady, it's essentially a bar that one can hold onto as they walk up the stairs, moving up or down with them while they move and keeping them steady. It's a bit pricey at US$642 due to the absolutely worthless US dollar, but that's a lot cheaper than a hip replacement. Kudos, Ruth. [BBC via Popgadget]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

