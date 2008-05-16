We know that the Spritzer Cup—a US$14.95 cup with built-in face spritzer—has separate chambers for your drinks and your water. But all we can imagine is somebody filling this whole thing up with artificially red high fructose corn syrup beverage and spritzing away. The resulting mental image of eyelash stickies coupled with the distinct possibility of interested picnic ants is, quite honestly, more than our pasty homebodies can tolerate without breaking out in hives. [Solutions via bookofjoe]
Spritzer Cup Shoots Slurpie Into Your Face
