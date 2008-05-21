Space Saving Ironing Board Ladder: As Smart As It Is Deadly

There is no doubt about it—space saving design is a big selling point these days. Take this ironing board ladder for instance. It combines the functionality of a step ladder and an ironing board in a single unit that can fold away for easy storage. It seems like a great idea, but there is something about the unnatural combination of functions that seems a little ominous to me. I mean, it only takes one idiot to find a way to kill themselves misusing something like this. Available for US$99. [Tiny Living via BookofJoe]