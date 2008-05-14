How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The University of Mississippi is graduating the first ever space lawyer. While graduate Michael Dodge won't deal with judges sporting particularly wrinkled foreheads, he did draw his degree from the National Centre for Remote Sensing, Air and Space Law. With as long as the world has had satellites in the sky, it's surprising that space law took so long to break as its own discipline. Because I could use some advice as to my rights with my "Mark Wilson Is Totally Awesome" star, my "Merry Christmas 1994" star, my "Will You Marry Me Star" and my "Fuck That Bitch, I Was Just Joking" star. Sounds like Dodge signed up just in time. [Space via Newlaunches]

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

