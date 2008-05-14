Space Lawyers Are Go!

The University of Mississippi is graduating the first ever space lawyer. While graduate Michael Dodge won't deal with judges sporting particularly wrinkled foreheads, he did draw his degree from the National Centre for Remote Sensing, Air and Space Law. With as long as the world has had satellites in the sky, it's surprising that space law took so long to break as its own discipline. Because I could use some advice as to my rights with my "Mark Wilson Is Totally Awesome" star, my "Merry Christmas 1994" star, my "Will You Marry Me Star" and my "Fuck That Bitch, I Was Just Joking" star. Sounds like Dodge signed up just in time. [Space via Newlaunches]