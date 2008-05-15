How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Soundwalk Vest Ears On: The Camo Makes Me Invisible, Right?

Unlike Sony's space headphones, which made you look like a doofus, but actually sounded great, the Soundwalk speaker vest offers no such payoff. The sound is tinny, and it's far from personal—I assaulted people near and far with a shallow, bass-less rendition Fastball's "The Way." The worst part? The guy told us the U.S. Army had actually purchased the camo vests. (Your tax dollars at work.) There are actually four different models of awesomely bad available.

soundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vestsoundwalk vest

Trending Stories Right Now

animal-behavior animal-welfare dog-behavioral-problems dogs pets science

Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles