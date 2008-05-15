Soundwalk Vest Ears On: The Camo Makes Me Invisible, Right?

Unlike Sony's space headphones, which made you look like a doofus, but actually sounded great, the Soundwalk speaker vest offers no such payoff. The sound is tinny, and it's far from personal—I assaulted people near and far with a shallow, bass-less rendition Fastball's "The Way." The worst part? The guy told us the U.S. Army had actually purchased the camo vests. (Your tax dollars at work.) There are actually four different models of awesomely bad available.