How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Teases PSP GPS Dongle and App (Looks Good So Far)

Today Sony's PSP guys gave us a heads-up on what's next for the portable. Two years after launching in Japan, we're finally going to get GPS action for the PSP on this side of the pond. Happily, it looks like we'll be getting a much better package than Japan for a change.

Sony PSP GPSSony PSP GPSSony PSP GPSSony PSP GPSSony PSP GPSSony PSP GPSSony PSP GPSSony PSP GPSSony PSP GPSSony PSP GPSSony PSP GPS

Due in the next 12 months (hopefully by Christmas, but not likely), the US PSP navigation software will be all new and much sexier, powered by Tele Atlas with a solid, easy-to-use UI and great-looking maps. The coup de grace is full 3D walkthroughs of cities, supposedly first in the portable class, at least in the US. Sony is aiming for it to be cheaper than most GPS setups too, like US$100 to US$200, and you can run it off UMD or memory stick. Plus, it'll come with a carmount.

Overall, it's pretty exciting stuff that could really break open the GPS market. Beyond navigation, Sony is thinking about treasure hunts, friend locaters and other geo-coolness.

Sony is also cooking up a keyboard that would plug into the bottom, the A/V and headset jacks, and would fold up to protect the screen when you're not using it.

AU: There's been nothing on an AU GPS accessory for the PSP, but hopefully we won't have to wait too long!</blockquote [Sony]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles