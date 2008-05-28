Sony's sci-fi looking 6-foot glass speaker is turning into an actual product: the Sountina NSA-PF1—designed for larger rooms and halls—will give you a 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response, analogue and digital audio inputs, and a blue, amber or purple-lit 3-foot organic glass tweeter for just US$10,000. [AV Watch]
Sony Sountina Glass Speaker Rocks You for $10,000
Trending Stories Right Now
Dogs Are Surprisingly Stressed And Anxious, Study Finds
Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.