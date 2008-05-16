Sony Releases Limited-Edition A350 in Japan

With its yellow-gold body and webbing camera strap, Sony's limited-edition A350 is available in Japan and will cost you the equivalent of US$850. The camera, which came second in Wilson's entry-level DSLR Battlemodo last month, looks pretty spanky in champagne, doncha think? Check it out in the extensive and gorgeous gallery below. [Impress]
