Sony Quietly Introduces PlayStation 3 Youtube Uploading

Mainichi Issho, a Japan-only PlayStation Network game that's been out since 2006, has quietly brought a pretty killer function to the PlayStation 3. Players can now record gameplay and upload clips to YouTube from within the console. Better still, Sony has confirmed that the toolset will be distributed to developers to integrate into games at their discretion. With the popularity of fan videos and YouTube, it's great to see Sony embracing networks outside of their own. Good stuff, and forward-thinking on Sony's part. [Gamespot via PS3 Fanboy]