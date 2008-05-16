How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sony HDR-TG1 Priced And Dated For Australia

 For everybody who's been hanging out for the local release date and of "the world's smallest Full HD camcorder" from Sony, we've got the details here.

The HDR-TG1 is available now for the bargain price of $1,599.
I had a little play around with this camera the other day - one of the coolest features is the ability to automatically bookmark people's faces as you film, so when you're playing back on the camera you can select a face and playback will start from the point in time their face was registered.
Stay tuned for a more detailed look at this impressive little camera soon.
[Sony]

