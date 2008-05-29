Sony Flagship a900 DSLR to Run Under US$2000?

A forum post on DP Review says that pricing info for Sony's upcoming full-frame 25-megapixel flagship a900 DSLR went out to reps about a month ago, and that Sony's aiming to to bring it to market for under two grand.

If true, that'd make it incredibly, stupidly cheap as far as major megapixel, full-frame cameras go, putting it more in prosumer than pure pro territory, somewhere between Canon's 5D and Nikon's D300, and way below either company's pro cams. Let's not hold our breaths yet, though. [DP Review via Photography]