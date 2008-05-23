Sony Ericsson G702c (Bei Bei) Touchscreen Candybar All Up in the FCC

A couple months after leaking unofficially, Sony Ericsson's G702 (aka Bei Bei) is getting the official FCC leak. Besides being all touchscreen-y (supports stylus or your digits), it's also got a nubby scroll wheel for navigating its UIQ 3.3 interface with widgets for stuff like weather and YouTube. Integrated GPS with Google Maps, HSDPA 3G, built-in RSS and full HTML browsing with Flash Lite 3 courtesy of Opera 9.5 and a 3.2MP camera make this a pretty well-rounded candybar. No word on a date, but an FCC appearance indicates soonishness.

[FCC via se-ense via Slashphone]