How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Ericsson G702c (Bei Bei) Touchscreen Candybar All Up in the FCC

A couple months after leaking unofficially, Sony Ericsson's G702 (aka Bei Bei) is getting the official FCC leak. Besides being all touchscreen-y (supports stylus or your digits), it's also got a nubby scroll wheel for navigating its UIQ 3.3 interface with widgets for stuff like weather and YouTube. Integrated GPS with Google Maps, HSDPA 3G, built-in RSS and full HTML browsing with Flash Lite 3 courtesy of Opera 9.5 and a 3.2MP camera make this a pretty well-rounded candybar. No word on a date, but an FCC appearance indicates soonishness.

g702manualsony ericsson g702sony ericsson g702

[FCC via se-ense via Slashphone]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles