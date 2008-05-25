Sony E020 Walkman Lets You Match Your MP3 Player With Your Clothes

Sony's E020 Walkman, the flash-based MP3 player for kids who like to coordinate their gadgets with their outfits, will finally hit U.S. shores in mid-June. The E020 features a coloured three-line LCD screen and a built-in USB jack with drag-and-drop MP3 transfer system (no SonicStage this time around, thankfully). Its selling point is its swappable faceplate, which lets you change the music machine's style to suit your mood.

The E020 can be found in 1GB and 2GB flavours, for US$69 and US$79 respectively, and comes bundled with premium earphones and a handful of faceplates to get you started. Additional faceplates will be sold separately for US$12 each. [Crave Asia]