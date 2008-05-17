Soccer Fan Recreates His Team's Journey to FA Cup Final in LEGO

Fans of the English soccer league will know that today is the F.A. Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, where Premier League mid-tablers Portsmouth F.C. take on relative minnows Cardiff City. To mark the day, Cardiff City fan Ashley Weaver has made a stop-motion LEGO video of his team's amazing journey to the finals, complete with BBC commentary and black-and-white replays. The two videos took Weaver, who will be cheering on the underdogs at Wembley today, around 40 hours to do, and he shot around 1,000 still photos—that's around five or six every second. Part two is after the jump.

And I know I said that I leave the LEGO posts to Jesus, but this is football and, as Bill Shankly, legendary manager of Liverpool FC said, "Some people believe football is a matter of life and death... I can assure you it is much, much more important than that." [YouTube and YouTube via BBC News]