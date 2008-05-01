How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sneakers Get Smelly in New Way, as Wi-Fi Sniffers

Designer Stefan Dukaczewski's sneakers join the line of wearable Wi-Fi detectors next to the T-shirt and wristwatch, winning the title of strangest so far. Based on Nike Dunk shoes, the prototype—dubbed A Step in the Right Direction—has an 802.11 detector under the flap on the left shoe, with a discrete three-LED display system. As you tromp along the street a pressure sensor in the heel turns it on, and Wi-Fi signals detected within 150 feet light the LEDs. So you could wander around in a "warmer... colder" manner peering at your toes, until you find the best signal. We suspect this'd lead to many cricked necks, but at least you'd be able to avoid doggy-do on your mission to "borrow" someone's Wi-Fi. [ASRD via Talk2MyShirt]

asrd4asrd3asrd2

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles