It's possibly container-seal design month here at Giz, but we've found a winner in the Snap Capp. It's a cheap and cheerful plastic gizmo that pops onto a standard drinks can, and turns it into a resealable bottle, with a lid, to stop your refreshments going flat. Simplicity itself, and it's reusable too. Available now, in a variety of colours, packs of three for around US$10. [Coolest Gadgets via Oh Gizmo]