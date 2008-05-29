Smallest Ramen Bowl in the World

According to legend, University of Tokyo professor Masayuki Nakao was bitten by a radioactive ramen bowl when he was a kid, which gave him the ability to spit 1-micron-wide bowls made out of silicon—full of dozens of 20-nanometer-think carbon noodles floating in an ethanol soup—at supersonic speeds. Or maybe he did this one with a metal particle beam to demo a new circuit manufacturing technology using carbon nanotubes. Whatever it is, they are low on sodium: two molecules per serving. [Pink Tentacle]