SLR Concept Is Bold, Even If Flawed

With the resurgent popularity of SLRs, it's about time that we see a little form-factor innovation come to the field. This concept by Manuel Prada essentially extends the lens into a telescopic design, removing the clunky SLR back. What's the point? The design brings one-handed use and added shot stability (at least according to my five seconds of paper towel roll testing).

But as Yanko points out, the flash ring around the lens glass would most definitely lead to problematic light (a.k..a lens flare) in the taken image. That's why lens hoods exist.

Those of you who take issue with the lack of interchangable lenses—that's already a new trend we're seeing in dSLRs. And really, the biggest problem to me seems to be the rolling off the table factor. Otherwise, I'm sold. [Perez Prada via Yanko Design]

