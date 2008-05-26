Slime Turns Into Sex Toy, Childhood Memories Shattered Forever

Remember that classic "toy" slime that came in a little garbage can? Ever use it to have sex? Yeah, um... me neither. Anyway, it turned 30 years old this month. To celebrate, Japan's Mega Store is releasing an updated line of products called Adult Slime. Nostalgic Generation Xer's will be happy to know the line has expanded to include four new scents that "appeal to adult sensitivities," including hot, relax, love and the ironically named elegance. Bedroom? Meet Slimer. Wet Naps not included. [Trends in Japan]