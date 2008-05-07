Skimming a Dirt Bike Over a Lake at 112KPH Then Flying Off a Jump Involves Confusing Physics

Noted crazy person Travis Pastrana gets bored easily, and he entertains himself by doing ridiculous, usually-dangerous things at high speeds. His latest stunt? The hydrojump. It involved him "skimming his Suzuki dirtbike at 110 kms per hour for 33 metres in five-foot-deep water, and then launching off of a floating FMX ramp." It actually looks pretty fun in the video.



Remember, kids: don't try this at home, unless Red Bull throws a sponsorship your way, in which case go nuts. [Autoblog via Didn't You Hear?]