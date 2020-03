Despite mocoNews' and WSJ's reports last week that SK Telecom and Virgin Mobile were set to merge the Helio and Virgin Mobile USA brands, SK Telecom denies these rumours and says its fully committed to Helio. Dow Jones quoted SK Telecom spokesperson Mina Ryu as saying the all stock transaction merger was "groundless" While SK Telelcom did say they were actively pursuing opportunities for expansion in the U.S., they clearly stated they weren't in "any sort of talks" with Virgin Mobile. [mocoNews]