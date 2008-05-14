Simon Stabs Game Channels Your Inner Bishop

Remember that scene in Aliens with Bishop and the knife? ITP student Aram Chang made a nerve-racking game out of it. In Simon Stabs, you and your opponent take turns sticking a "knife" between your fingers, making a pattern that must be mimicked by the other guy, who then adds to it. You only have a few seconds to stab; one false move and you lose—hopefully just the game and not any fingers. I tested it out, and as you can see from the video, I'm no android. And I didn't even have the added pressure of Bill Paxton screaming like a sissy. In case you forgot how the pros do it, Bishop's clip is below. [Aram Chang; ITP 2008]