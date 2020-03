The rumoured Sidekick Slide Scarlet (read: red edition) is available now from T-Mobile. It's just about the same as the regular Sidekick Slide, with myFaves support, QVGA display, microSD slot, 1.3-megapixel camera and all the Sidekick features that kids love. The phone's only major difference is the colour Scarlet, and unlike the similarly-named actress, can be yours for just US$199 with two-year contract. [T-Mobile]