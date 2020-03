Here's a snagged screen pointing to video recording and playback coming to the Sidekick LX in a future update. Nothing definitive on which codecs will be supported, but possibly H.264, which YouTube encodes videos in for Apple, meaning you might be able to watch YouTube videos. Or it could be a different one, and there's no word on whether there'll be a dedicated YouTube app. Regardless, video capabilities of some kind seem to be in the pipe. [Hiptop3]