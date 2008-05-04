Sidekick Aspen/Gekko Screenshot Leaked

Danger fans Hiptop3.com have managed to get a screenshot of the Sidekick Aspen/Gekko, the company's replacement for the teen-friendly iD. It seems like the newest addition to the Sidekick family will be a cheaper option to the more upmarket LX, and will feature web browsing, a 2-megapixel camera with video capture mode, and "highly customisable features." It's not completely clear what "highly customisable" means, but looking at the picture, it might have to do with the ability to switch coloured bumpers. Also not clear: why there were two different release dates for the Apsen and Gekko if they turned out to be the same product. [Hiptop3]