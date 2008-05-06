Those small camera stores in NY are notoriously shady, shipping broken parts, ripping people off and being all-in-all unresponsive to complaints. What's interesting about this case of a customer being unsatisfied with their service is the fact that the company emailed the customer and offered a US$75 credit in order for him to take down the negative review he posted on Amazon. "If you do decide to remove the feedback left in exchange for the refund please follow the instructions below." Stay away from Cameta Camera or any company that offers to pay to get rid of negative feedback. [Dethroner]
Shady NY Camera Store Offers to Pay User to Take Down Amazon Rating
