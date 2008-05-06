How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Those small camera stores in NY are notoriously shady, shipping broken parts, ripping people off and being all-in-all unresponsive to complaints. What's interesting about this case of a customer being unsatisfied with their service is the fact that the company emailed the customer and offered a US$75 credit in order for him to take down the negative review he posted on Amazon. "If you do decide to remove the feedback left in exchange for the refund please follow the instructions below." Stay away from Cameta Camera or any company that offers to pay to get rid of negative feedback. [Dethroner]

Nearly three out of four dogs exhibit some kind of serious behavioural problem related to anxiety, according to a survey involving nearly 14,000 pet dogs. Many of these problems varied according to breed, pointing to the need for improved owner awareness and better breeding practices.
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

