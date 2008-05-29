Sentio Tactile Digital Watch for Blind has Good Looks

Looking like the love child of the mechano-digital Di Grisogono and the F1 watches, this concept is intended to be a timepiece for the visually impaired. Elements of the 7-segment numerals pop out so you can tell the time with a touch (I'm guessing it shows hours, minutes sequentially.) But designer Matthew Wagerfield thought that just because it would be for those with poor vision, doesn't mean it can't look great. And Sentio is attractive enough that many a normally-sighted person would love one. [Sentio via Gizmowatch]