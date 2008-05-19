Sensor Tray Lamp Is Pretty, Will Probably Never Hold My Stuff

Kazuya Koike's Sensor Tray Lamp, an ABS resin and polycarbonate tray which uses four LED lamps to light up when you put something on top, is one of those ideas that would be perfect if you were organised enough to always put your personal stuff on the same place. Knowing me, its cool design—available in sand white, charcoal grey, and wenge brown—would probably disappear in a mountain of unopened mail and bills in its first week here. If you are one of those organised people, however, you may want to buy it for US$77. [Ideaco via Apartment Theraphy]