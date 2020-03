Install one of these "See Me TV" Security Cam mirrors in your home and give your guests something to think about on their next trip to the bathroom. Naturally, there is no actual camera in the mirror, but something tells me that visitors won't find the "Big Brother" message all that amusing at first—and neither will you until the police get everthing sorted out. The See Me TV is available in a range of colours and pricing is available on request. [Thelermont Hupton via Apartment Therapy]