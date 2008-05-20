Schlage Z-Wave Door Locks Can Be Controlled Remotely Using Internet Magic

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Schlage is planning on taking door lock security into the internet age with a new lineup of Z-Wave devices that can be locked, unlocked and monitored from a mobile phone or other web enabled device. By connecting a Z-Wave gateway to any broadband router, users will be able to take complete control of up to 256 locks—including creating and disabling passcodes as well as monitoring who accessed the door and when.

However, the features of the new line of Z-Wave door locks are not all positive. Apparently, the locks will not have companion keyfobs or other handheld RF devices for unlocking the door. The reason behind this move is that Schlage wants users to grow accustomed to using devices like their phone—but the bottom line is that will probably take an extra step or two to complete whereas waving a keyfob can be more convenient in certain situations—like when your arms are full. At this point, no pricing or release date information has been made available, but expect to pay more than the US$150 price tag of their standard electronic lock. [CEpro]

